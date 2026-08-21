James Carville Exposes True Depth of Trump’s Problems

Democratic strategist James Carville has used a wild analogy to measure President Donald Trump’s sinking popularity with the American public.

Carville, 81, has previously predicted Trump, 80, will walk away from the presidency by next April, due to his health “deteriorating at an accelerated rate.”

In the full episode of his Politics War Room podcast released on Thursday, Carville doubled down on his criticism, adding that he has sunk to new levels of unpopularity.

President Donald Trump is failing in popularity polling. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan, Getty Images

“By the way, it’s a marriage that on paper has over two years left to go,” Carville pointed out, adding “He’s sick of the people and the people are sick of him.“

Trump’s approval rating has been in a tailspin since his return to the White House last year. This week, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 33 percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s performance in the White House

Carville said America has been “traumatized by him so long, that we hadn’t noticed that he’s dead. Politically, the man is dead.”

Referencing the three GOP candidates endorsed by Trump who lost their primary races on Tuesday, Carville noted the president “can’t win anybody a Republican primary anymore.”

James Carville and Al Hunt discuss Donald Trump on Politics War Room. Politics War Room

“I can assure you what you’re seeing is a divorce,” Carville said, extending his analogy to describe Trump’s relationship with America. “And how do we...live in the same house for another two years? I don’t think we can.”

Ramping up his tirade against the president, Carville added, “I think the country is f---ing done with this guy.”

Referencing Trump’s ongoing war with Iran that has led to soaring oil prices, Carville called it “a political blunder of the first order.”

“People are sick and tired of the president and he’s sick and tired of the job.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Earlier this month, Carville told MS NOW, “I don’t think Trump matters that much anymore. I think he’s a washed-up, fat, old man.”

“I think he’s gonna have a massive loss in November, and I’ve said this repeatedly: I think he’s going to walk away,” Carville told MSNOW host Ari Melber, arguing that Trump is no longer “capable of leading the country” and lacks the “energy” and “intellect” to manage the mounting crises surrounding his administration.

“He is not skilled enough, he is not tough enough, he is not going to be able to deal with the massive defeat coming his way,” the Democratic strategist said.