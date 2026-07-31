James Carville Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Rapid Deterioration

Democratic strategist James Carville has sounded the alarm over the ailing health of President Donald Trump.

Trump’s second term has been riddled with an extensive list of health issues and ailments, from a bruised hand to falling asleep at work, as the Daily Beast has long reported.

Carville, 81, said he is watching Trump, 80, “deteriorating at an accelerated rate” and predicted he will walk away from the presidency by next April.

Al Hunt and James Carville talk Trump. YouTube

He made the bold claims on a new episode of his Politics War Room podcast, which he is continuing to record while recovering in bed after hernia surgery. Carville was asked by co-host Al Hunt whether Trump could find a Constitutional loophole to run for a third term as president in 2028.

“First of all, of all the things that you have to worry about, Trump running in 2028 is not one of them,” Carville explained.

Questions continued to be asked about Trump's health. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Noting that he is viewing Trump “in real time,” Carville said, “I think this man is deteriorating physically and emotionally at a rate that’s exponential. It’s not linear. I’m just saying this as an observer.”

Carville noted that after November’s midterm elections, Trump will face “something he hasn’t dealt with” during his political career.

“He’s going to be irrelevant,” Carville said. “He’s not just going to be irrelevant. People are not going to want to be around him. They’re not... going to care what he has to say, they’re not even going to want to affirmatively hear it.”

U.S. President Donald Trump deboards the plane as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 19, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Carville then repeated the prediction he made in June that Trump will “just walk away from his job” by next Easter.

“Everything I know... I still believe he will walk away prior to April 15th,” Carville said of Trump in 2027.

He added that the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham at 71 had confirmed his theory of a premature exit for the president.

Trump, who read a eulogy for the South Carolina Republican at his funeral, appeared to fall asleep during the service for his former golf buddy who died on July 11 from natural causes linked to the tearing of an artery, a cardiovascular condition known as an aortic dissection.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told People that Trump “was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, for whom he had just delivered a beautiful eulogy.”

“Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron,” he added.

President Donald Trump at the funeral service Senator Lindsey Graham on July 28. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“I am more convinced after watching this fiasco with Senator Lindsey Graham that he’s deteriorating even quicker,” Carville said of Trump. “This man cannot do the job. He’s not physically up to it. He has problems of his own making that he doesn’t know what to do.”

Carville also referenced Trump swearing on Fox News when discussing a surprise attack on U.S. forces by Iran earlier this week, vowing to “beat the f--king s--t” out of the country.“He’s talking about bombing the `f---ing s--t’ out of Iran. Like that that’s going to really move them,” Carville said. “I think the guy is deteriorating at an accelerated rate and will continue to.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle has previously said, “James Carville is a stone-cold loser who suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

In June, Carville claimed the vote against Trump in the November midterms will be “breathtaking.”

Observing that “he’s already bored, he can’t stay awake,” he added, “He’s obviously not well, he sleeps all the time, slobbers all over himself or whatever,” Carville said.

The shock death of Graham led Trump to ponder his own mortality, sources told The Washington Post this week.