James Carville Hands Trump One Piece of Blunt Advice

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has offered some brutal advice to President Donald Trump about his internal affairs.

Carville, 81, weighed in on the 80-year-old president’s administration in the latest episode of his podcast Politics War Room.

The Democrat revisited a familiar theme he also covered on Saturday, suggesting that members of the administration should start to leak inside information “like a sieve” now, to prepare for an easier life after Trump.

President Donald Trump has received free advice from James Carville. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Carville was asked by a listener about the insider knowledge revealed in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new book by White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book includes embarrassing private details about Trump and his wife, Melania, sleeping in separate rooms, as well as the president eating in bed, throwing out White House silverware in the trash, and feuding with the first lady over renovations to the Rose Garden.

“I’ll give you one piece of advice, Donald Trump, everybody is out for you, even your own people,” Carville said. “Be scared. Be very afraid.”

The strategist also warned the president that nobody in his administration can be trusted not to go public with what they know.

“Don’t trust anybody,” Carville continued. “Everybody in the administration is s---ting all over you and they’re just getting warmed up.”

Carville also warned of a future problem after the midterm elections for Republicans in Trump’s administration, but once again offered unsolicited advice.

“Come November, these people will realize that their careers are, for all intents and purposes, gone. No one’s going to want to hire anybody out of the Trump administration. And the way that you get right with history is start leaking.”

Carville said Republicans need to position themselves as “a person that tried to tell them” about Trump’s actions.

“That’s the only future you have,” he said. “Leak like a sieve. Leak like a broken faucet. Leak everywhere. You’re already leaking. Everybody’s leaking on you. Everybody’s leaking on everybody else. Trust no one. That’s my message to anybody that works in this administration.”

James Carville is pro-leak. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Leak or be leaked on,” Carville concluded. “That’s it, you got no other choice.”

The latest comments follow Carville discussing Regime Change on a Saturday episode of his podcast, a book he said was “basically about what stumbling, bumbling, f---ing idiots they are.”

He then effectively provided a how-to guide on leaking government information for members of Trump’s administration, telling them “Save yourself!”

“Look at the number of people that are leaking!” Carville said.

“They’re trying to save their a--. They leak what he does in his own bedroom. They leak everything about him!”

He added to the president’s aides, “Everything that you know, every stupid thing that he says, every grotesque, horrible, nasty habit he’s got—leak it.”

Al Hunt and James Carville on the “Politics War Room” podcast. screen grab

He also weighed in on Trump’s future as president.

“You just wait another six weeks. No one’s going to doubt me when I tell you: He’s going to be gone by April of next year,” Carville said.

“The fat b-----d is just falling all over himself, doesn’t even know where he is. He can’t get out of a chair.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.