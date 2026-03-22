James Carville Loses It on ‘Fat Stupid’ Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville went on an expletive-laden rampage against the president over his comments about dyslexia.

Carville ranted about 79-year-old President Donald Trump in a video for Politicon on Friday, calling the commander-in-chief a “fat stupid sack of s--t.” He slammed Trump for saying that California Governor Gavin Newsom can’t become president because he has dyslexia. The political consultant, who also has the specific learning disability, said Trump’s comments were discouraging to children growing up with dyslexia.

“You sorry low-life sack of s--t, you nothing,” Carville said. “You gonna tell parents who are trying to teach kids how to read. You gonna tell parents who have children that have learning challenges. You tell parents who have children that learn differently. You going to tell them that kid can’t grow up to be president? Go f--- yourself.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote about his dyslexia diagnosis in his new memoir Young Man in A Hurry. Brian Snyder/Reuters

The strategist cited George Washington and Albert Einstein as two examples of successful people who likely had dyslexia. He added that dyslexic children could “grow up to be the most unbelievably creative people” when their passions for learning are fostered.

“You do not determine who in the f--k is going to be successful in this country because you are a model for the theory that a fat stupid sack of s--t can get elected president because that’s what you are,” Carville said, addressing Trump.

President Donald Trump insisted there cannot be a president with a learning disability while attacking Gov. Gavin Newsom while seated in the Oval Office on March 16, 2026. ANNABELLE GORDON/Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump, 79, attacked Newsom over his dyslexia. He ranted against people with learning disabilities during a meeting in the Oval Office on March 16.

“Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president,” Trump asserted. “I don’t want—I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?"

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: James Carville speaks onstage during Election Night Live With Brian Williams at Amazon Studios on November 05, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Carville praised Newsom for being honest about his experiences while slamming Trump about his health. He suggested the president release his medical records, something that Trump has repeatedly refused to do over the years.

“You’re so f--king inhumane,” Carville concluded. “I love that I have dyslexia. I love I have a short attention, man. The only thing that I’ve ever been able to concentrate on in my whole life is how much I f--king hate you.”

Trump’s health has been visibly deteriorating in his second term, with various ailments including a persistently bruised hand and swollen cankles. Earlier this year, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries suggested opening an investigation into Trump’s health.

Previously, Carville has proudly asserted that he suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome, the administration’s go-to insult for the president’s critics. He said that he hopes to hate the president more.