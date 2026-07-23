Donald Trump doesn’t know the difference between socialism and communism, Democratic strategist James Carville claimed Wednesday.

Carville said on his podcast that the 80-year-old president is “too f---ing stupid” to realize how the political systems are alike and how they’re not. Trump has been calling his political rivals “communists” as more Democratic Socialists, like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have been winning elections.

Trump, according to Carville, is “just too f---ing stupid to know what he’s talking about.”

Carville said Trump doesn't know the difference between socialism and communism. YouTube/Politics War Room Podcast

“Understand, socialism is an economic system,” Carville, 81, said on the Politics War Room podcast. “Communism is part of the economic system, also a political system.”

“I don’t think Trump knows the difference. I really don’t. I think he’s that stupid,” Carville went on, adding later that the president “has no idea of history.”

Trump “has no idea that Sweden and Denmark and Norway and Finland and countries like that are hugely successful countries,” he explained.

Trump met with Mamdani at the White House after his election win last November. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Those countries “are really democratic countries [and] have a lot of really, really successful business, and have a real strong program for social insurance.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Carville’s remarks.

Carville has regularly been needling Trump over a variety of issues on his podcast. Last month, he even predicted Trump would resign by next spring.

“This guy, by Easter of 2027, is just going to walk away from this job,” Carville said, because the midterm elections would do him in.

“He’s just going to f---ing walk away, because he doesn’t have any idea of what it’s going to be like when he comes to grips with the massive rejection of him, anybody that has anything to do with him, anything he has to do with.”