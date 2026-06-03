James Carville Says Something’s ‘Not Adding Up’ After Trump’s Physical

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has cast doubt on President Donald Trump’s physical results, saying there are elements of the report that are “not adding up.”

Trump underwent another medical examination on May 26, his third “annual” assessment in the space of 13 months.

Following the examination, Trump’s personal physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, wrote in a memorandum that the 79-year-old president “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”

James Carville said something isn't adding up with Trump's repeated physicals. MS NOW

The report, which referenced an “Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis,” also estimated that the president’s cardiac age is “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

But Carville thinks that something isn’t quite right.

“Something is wrong here,” he said in an interview with MS NOW.

“This guy goes to Walter Reed more than I go to the bathroom,” he added. “I mean, there’s something here that’s just not adding up. And I’m not sure that we know what it is, but I suspect at some point we will know.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump's left hand is seen with severe bruising. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since returning to the White House, Trump has undergone several medical checkups. He received an annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in mid-April last year, followed by a “semiannual physical” in early October.

He also had a brief dental appointment in Florida in early January, and another visit to the dentist in early May before his physical at the end of May.

Trump also underwent another cognitive assessment in May, marking the fourth such test of his presidency.

President Donald Trump debuted a nasty neck rash on Monday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

It comes amid concerns about Trump’s health. The Daily Beast has extensively covered Trump’s many health ailments, including his severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, his repeated confusion, falling asleep in public combined with his sleepless nights spent rage-posting online, his slurred speech, and a painful-looking neck rash.

But Trump has consistently declared that he has a clean bill of health.

Some physicians have cast doubt over the findings of Trump’s medical exams.

Speaking on CNN’s Laura Coates Live after Trump’s physical last week, cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner said: “When I discuss this with some of my colleagues in cardiology, everyone laughed.”

“That’s not a clinically used tool,” he said of the AI-enhanced electrocardiogram. “There was one paper on this technology, so that’s not really a way to gauge cardiac health,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Dr. William Shutze, a Texas vascular surgeon, told The Wall Street Journal: “That report is almost too good to be true for somebody of his age. This seems to be a filtered narrative.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung has pushed back on the criticism, saying Trump “has publicly released more detailed information about his health than any other president in history.”

He also criticized outside physicians for speculating about a patient not under their care.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carville questioned Trump’s remarks in which he suggested he does not care about negotiations to end his Iran war, the 2026 midterm elections, or Americans’ financial concerns.

Carville said Republican lawmakers should be alarmed by the messaging, calling it unusual in U.S. politics.

“If I were a Republican House member, Senate member, I’d have to be pretty, like, he doesn’t care? What does that mean?” Carville said.

He added that the rhetoric was unprecedented in his experience: “It’s a new message. I’ve never in all my years in politics, I’ve never heard the leader of a political party say ‘I don’t care if we win the election or not, matters nothing to me.’”