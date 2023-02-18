James Dolan Seeking Love on Elite Dating App Raya

CHEAT SHEET
James Dolan is looking for love on the internet’s most exclusive dating app, reserved for only the wealthiest, most elite singles looking for connection. Dolan—the billionaire behind Madison Square Garden, the Rangers and the Knicks—has a profile on Raya, a feat which requires references from existing members and passing a vetting process conducted by the app’s anonymous management team. “I have a job, all my hair, love kids but done making them, sober 29 years, still learning,” Dolan’s profile reads, according to the New York Post. The mogul told the Post it has been a successful endeavor so far: “I’ve actually made some good friends. They didn’t turn out to be romantic all of them, but I have met some very nice people.”