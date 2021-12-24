James Franco Will Face Hot Seat in Johnny Depp's Suit Against Amber Heard
SPILL THE BEANS
Actor James Franco will be deposed early next year as part of an ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his former wife, Amber Heard, Page Six reports. Franco, 43, will be grilled about whether he had an affair with Heard during the period she was married to Depp. He'll also be asked if he ever saw any bruises on Heard's face.
Page Six reported that Depp sent a subpoena to Franco after 2016 surveillance video showed him getting into an elevator with Heard a day after she had a fight with Depp. Heard later alleged Depp gave her a black eye during the fight. Depp's suit concerns a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote about their relationship, describing herself as a victim of domestic violence. Depp has denied Heard's allegations and claims in his suit that she sought a temporary restraining order on him in 2016 with "painted-on bruises."