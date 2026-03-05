Hillary Clinton lost. Joe Biden won. Kamala Harris lost. Over the past decade, and despite the boundaries broken by Barack Obama’s presidency, as the Democratic Party has tried to steady itself after the shocks of 2016 and 2024. In doing so, a quiet premise has hardened into conventional wisdom in certain corners of liberal America: it takes a straight white man to win. Not because of superior ideas or broader vision, but because white male identity is treated as inherently more electable—more broadly palatable.

This logic shaped the 2020 primary in ways that were rarely stated but widely understood. As the field narrowed, consolidation around Joe Biden was framed as sober pragmatism: he could win back moderates and reassure older white voters uneasy with cultural change. He would be a safe bet. It was a much-needed chance for course correction after four years of Trump’s damage. Beneath it, though, sat an assumption about which identities were neutral and which were liabilities. Biden’s ultimate victory and Harris’s recent loss seemed to validate the theory.

In congressional and statewide primaries, “electability” now operates as a pre-screening device, shaping donor behavior and media narratives before voters have fully engaged. In Texas, for example, the Democratic Senate primary between Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico explicitly revolved around questions of “electability.” Talarico framed the contest around who could win statewide, elevating general election viability as the central question, and qualification. It worked—last night, he won out against the rising-star congresswoman.

Some polls showed that Crockett could have won a general election and, despite her loss, she earned over 1 million votes in a race where both candidates helped drive record turnout, writes Kaivan Shroff. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Of course, this primary is not reducible to race alone, both candidates had substantive differences in their policies and their campaign strategies. But the structure of the debate reveals how identity becomes embedded in calculations about viability.

Elections are not college seminars—they are contests decided by voters with imperfect views. If certain candidates statistically outperform others in particular districts, ignoring that reality would be irresponsible. Political parties exist to win power and, as we’ve all unfortunately seen, power determines policy. In deeply polarized states, the argument goes, nominating the candidate with the broadest appeal is not capitulation to prejudice but recognition of political constraints. It’s the responsible thing to do.

Throughout the campaign, though, Crockett had challenged the “electibility” premise itself, arguing that doubts about her path reflected deeper assumptions about who Democrats believe can win in a red state. That’s because “electability” often functions less as empirical conclusion than as a fear, creating self-fulfilling prophecy loop. It is not always grounded in clear data about voter behavior, but instead gets shaped by donor anxieties, consultant orthodoxy, and media narratives about what “middle America” supposedly wants. Those narratives can become determinative. When party elites signal that certain identities are liabilities, fundraising can dry up for those candidates. When money disappears, viability does too. What begins as a prediction about bias can harden into the very structure that reproduces it.

This dynamic creates a distinct double-bind for women and minorities inside the Democratic coalition, who are expected to concede that white men are often the most strategic choice in competitive races because prejudice remains a constraint set by the electorate—and, at the same time, not to discuss the racism and sexism embedded in that assumption or in the practices that reinforce it.

It cannot both be true that the country is so biased that we can only run certain candidates and that folks who call out that bias are doing so merely to score political points, writes Shroff. Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

With Republicans now headed into a bitter runoff between two unpopular candidates, the general election landscape in Texas may offer a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a much-needed Senate seat. Crockett has already conceded to Talarico and made clear the need to come together: “Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person,” she said. Yet, it would be foolish to misread tactical unity in this single race as the end of the conversation.

Democrats depend on women and voters of color as the backbone of their coalition. The question is not whether prejudice exists. (It does.) The question is whether the party will treat prejudice as an immutable law of political gravity or as a force that can, and should, be contested. A diverse democracy cannot be sustained by quietly reinforcing the idea that power is safest in the hands of those who have historically held it. Because you can bet that at some point the communities consistently told they are not viable for a seat at the table will stop showing up to do the grassroots work that could deliver the very swing districts these debates center around.