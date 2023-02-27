American Swimming Champ’s Death Investigated by Virgin Island Cops
SEEKING ANSWERS
Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands are investigating the sudden death of a former American swimming champion, local authorities said. Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive on Tuesday in a residence she shared with her boyfriend on the island of St. John, according to the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department. The former University of Maine swim team member was found by her boyfriend—whose name was not disclosed by authorities—who said he’d returned to their property just after midnight on Tuesday after leaving a bar. “Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor,” police said in a statement. Cail was taken to the hospital but she was unable to be saved. Her suspected cause of death has not been released. Cail’s family told WMUR that she was a star swimmer for much of her early life and had been part of a relay team that won gold at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships. “She had a huge heart,” a friend told WMUR. “She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island, and everybody knows her.”