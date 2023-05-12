Exactly one month after his daughter revealed that he had been hospitalized with an unspecified “medical complication” that reportedly grew dire in recent weeks, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx said on Friday that the actor “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote in an Instagram story, alluding to tabloid reports about his condition. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday.”

Just days ago, Radar Online reported that Foxx's inner circle had been “preparing for the worst.”

Foxx has had an eventful couple of months: after reportedly being targeted in a $40,000 scam involving a Rolex watch on the set of his Netflix movie Back in Action in March, in early April, Foxx’s daughter announced via Instagram that he was being hospitalized for the “medical complication” that led to reportedly extensive disruption on the set of his Netflix movie.

“Changes in production” following Foxx’s initial hospitalization led the Netflix production crew to scrap plans to film certain scenes, People reported at the time. Sources also told TMZ in April that Foxx still had eight more days of shooting to complete.

On April 24th, Nick Cannon shared an update on Foxx’s health with Entertainment Tonight: “He’s awake,” Cannon said of Foxx. “They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

In early May, a Fox spokesperson announced that amidst Foxx’s hospitalization, Nick Cannon would take over hosting duties for Foxx on the upcoming season of Beat Shazam.

It’s unclear whether Cannon is still going to be filling in for Foxx on the show starting May 23rd, when the sixth season begins. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” Corinne Foxx added in her Instagram story on Friday.