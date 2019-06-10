Kushner’s Company Received $90M From Anonymous Foreign Investors, Says Report

A real-estate company partly owned by Jared Kushner has brought in around $90 million of investment from anonymous foreign sources since he entered the White House in 2017, The Guardian reports. Most of the money reportedly flowed into the company Cadre through a vehicle run by Goldman Sachs in the tax haven of the Cayman Islands. Kushner still holds a stake in Cadre that is believed to be worth as much as $50 million. Ethics experts said the anonymous funding could potentially create a serious conflict of interest for Kushner’s role as a senior adviser to Donald Trump. “It will cause people to wonder whether he is being improperly influenced,” said Jessica Tillipman, an ethics lecturer at George Washington University law school. The Guardian’s sources told the newspaper that the vast majority of the money came to the Cayman Islands vehicle from a second offshore tax haven, and alleged some of the cash came from Saudi Arabia.