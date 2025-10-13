Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett found rare common ground with President Donald Trump—agreeing with his own belief that he won’t be getting into heaven.

“I agree (wow first MTG & now DJT) no pearly white gates for the Mean Manic Mad Mango Man!” Crockett posted on X in response to a video of Trump answering questions aboard Air Force One.

When asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Sunday whether Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza would “help” the president get to heaven, Trump replied: “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me into heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

This isn’t the first time the president has spoken publicly about his chances of getting into heaven.

Speaking on Fox & Friends in August, Trump talked about his chances of getting into heaven if he ended the war between Russia and Ukraine: “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible," he said, adding, “I’m hearing I’m not doing well.”

I wonder how & why anyone would buy those Trump Bibles 🤷🏾‍♀️, he’s definitely never read any portion of one.



In the word it says…”Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of… https://t.co/8ZpRv7oE9Q — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) October 13, 2025

Though the president promised on the campaign trail to end the war in Ukraine on “Day One” of his presidency, the conflict is still ongoing.

On Monday, ahead of an end to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan, and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners amid a ceasefire, the president was welcomed to Israel with a giant “Thank you” banner and told reporters on board Air Force One, “The war is over, you understand that?”

“I wonder how & why anyone would buy those Trump Bibles, he’s definitely never read any portion of one‚” Crockett continued in her post, referring to Trump’s $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles, which have been distributed in some schools and found to have key constitutional amendments missing.

In their ongoing feud, Trump has called previously Crockett a “very low IQ person,” while the 44-year-old congresswoman has mocked the 79-year-old president for tripping on the stairs of Air Force One and mispronouncing the word “acetaminophen” while discussing the alleged link between pregnant women taking Tylenol and autism in children—a connection experts say lacks sufficient data.