Climber Accused of Faking Hypothermia to Get Airlifted Is Banned From Denali for Five Years
GROUNDED
A Utah climber who faked hypothermia to get airlifted from the Denali summit was banned for five years on Thursday from trying to scale the continent’s highest peak. Jason Lance, a radiologist from Ogden, Utah, had tried to call in rescue helicopters to be airlifted off the summit at more than 18,000 feet last May, but he was told that wasn’t possible due to the time of day. Not eager to climb the 1,000 feet down to the camp at 17,200 feet, Lance messaged responders and said some in his three-person group were suffering from “early hypothermia.” That prompted medical professionals with the National Park Service to send out a chopper—one that promptly turned around once it was informed the climbers had made the descent by themselves anyway. Lance was charged with interference with a government employee, violating a lawful order, and making a false report. Along with his five-year ban, he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and make a $5,000 donation to the Denali Rescue Volunteers.