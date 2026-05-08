JD Vance Makes Petty Dig at ‘Crazy Lady’ After His Embarrassing Blunder

Vice President JD Vance resorted to name-calling on Thursday to deflect from an earlier speech slip-up.

Vance, 41, traveled to Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday in support of Trump-endorsed GOP Rep. Zach Nunn.

Vance was campaogning for Zach Nunn, Republican from Iowa. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/via REUTERS

During his speech at a manufacturing facility in Des Moines, in Trump fashion, the vice president stumbled over his words and ultimately forgot the name of Nunn’s Democratic opponent, state lawmaker Sarah Trone Garriott.

Sarah Trone Garriott is a Democratic state senator in Iowa. Lauren Campbell/Iowa Senate Democrats

Brushing off the embarrassing blunder, Vance posted a 49-second highlight reel of his visit on X, writing: “Iowa, vote for Zach Nunn this November, not that crazy lady whose name I forgot.”

Vance drew headlines for fumbling over his notes and looking to Nunn for help.

“When I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E-15 to market, what is, uhh. What is, uhh...” the vice president said, stumbling before an awkwardly long pause. “Zach, you’re going to have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here.”

“OK. Alright,” Vance continued. “OK, there we go. Sarah Trone Garriott. There it is. I-I’m, I’m on the wrong page here.”

He appeared to be following in the footsteps of President Donald Trump, 79, who has often made similar blunders since assuming office last year.

Trone Garriott hasn’t yet responded to Vance’s latest dig, but poked fun at the vice president on Tuesday for forgetting her name.

“Tonight, JD Vance attacked me… or tried to. Meanwhile, I’m showing up for the people of this district,” she wrote on X.

“Zach Nunn is too afraid to face his constituents and is instead campaigning with DC insiders, attacking me, because there’s nothing good to say about his record of taking away healthcare and raising costs on Iowans,” Trone Garriott said in a video message.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Trone Garriot for comment.