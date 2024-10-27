JD Vance’s Latest Trump Line Left Jake Tapper Laughing During Brutal CNN Interview

Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump.

Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.”

“Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all of these people have this horribly damaged world view and they‘re all just going after Donald Trump because they want to send people into war? That‘s really your argument?” Tapper questioned during Sunday morning’s State of the Union broadcast.

“Absolutely, that’s my argument,” Vance concurred.

Vance then claimed that while Trump was on a path of peace, his former VP had other plans.

“All of these people, Jake, they came into office thinking that they could control Donald Trump. That when he said he wanted peace in the world–”

Tapper interrupted: “Mike Pence thought he could control Donald Trump?”

“Yes, he did,” Vance firmly said.

“Ha! Really?” Tapper asked with a bark of laughter.

While Vance claimed that Pence and other Trump detractors were “pissed off” about the former president’s White House principles, Pence himself has previously said the opposite.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said back in March, adding that Trump was “pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years.”