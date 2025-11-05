JD Vance’s Typo-Filled Election Advice Gets Torched by Both Parties

JD Vance was mocked by both sides of the aisle after he shared a typo-ridden to do list for Republicans on how to bounce back after their humiliating losses.

“I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states‚” Vance wrote on X after the GOP faced crushing defeats in gubernatorial, legislative and local races all over the U.S.

In an attempt to rally his dejected party, Vance shared a point-by-point to-do list to get the party back on track.

Zohran Mamdani was declared the winner of the New York mayoral race just over 30 minutes after polls were closed. Angele Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Vance started his list by commending right-wing organization Turning Point USA and conservative activist Scott Presler for their work registering voters. However, Vance misspelled Presler’s first and last name, calling him “Scot Pressler.”

I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts:



1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is "lower propensity" and… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

“I care about my fellow citizens--particularly young Americans--being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home,” Vance finished off his list. “If you care about those things too, let’s work together.”

The White House and representatives for Vance did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

In the replies and quotes to his post, critics from both sides of the aisle weighed in on what the vice president’s action items went wrong.

Vance's tweet came after MAGA figureheads melted down over the Democrats' victories on Nov. 4. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jon Favreau, a liberal commentator and former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, wrote a numbered list of his own. “Good luck turning them out without the only talented politician in your party on the ballot,” Favreau put as the number one point.

1) Good luck turning them out without the only talented politician in your party on the ballot



2) Is Rome the reference you want to use as you build a $300 million ballroom to go with your gold-plated renovations while imposing a sales tax and cutting off food assistance?



3)… https://t.co/pLrujvA4BR — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 5, 2025

Van Lathan Jr., a journalist and podcaster, simply replied to Vance’s tweet with a bunch of laughing-crying face emojis.

On the other side, right wingers were also questioning Vance’s strategy.

Self-described conservative Christian blogger Jackie Chea disagreed with Vance’s approach to internal feuds, remarking that the Republican “infighting is tragic, but it isn’t stupid. Some things are worth fighting over, and the soul of your party is one of them.”

Respectfully, Mr. VP, the infighting is tragic, but it isn’t stupid.



Some things are worth fighting over, and the soul of your party is one of them. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) November 5, 2025

Another conservative X account wrote: “JD. You guys have to stop lying to us about the economy. Groceries are not cheaper, people are being laid off, manufacturing has not returned in any significant amount.”

JD. You guys have to stop lying to us about the economy. Groceries are not cheaper, people are being laid off, manufacturing has not returned in any significant amount. Energy prices are skyrocketing because of the data centers. You guys seem way out of touch and you’re no better… — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 5, 2025

Despite Vance’s assurances that there’s no need to panic, the MAGA world has been rocked by the Nov. 4 losses. Fox News host Brett Baier went as far as categorizing election numbers as “some dangerous things” on Wednesday morning.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former GOP presidential nominee, also blamed his parties priorities, saying on TikTok that Republicans “got our a--es handed to us” because the GOP focused on “identity politics” instead of prioritizing “affordability.”

It’s been a repeated call in the results post-mortem, with MAGA host Dr. Gina Loudon calling on Trump to “come home,” and focus on domestic issues. “People are feeling completely disabled economically,” she remarked.