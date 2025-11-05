Politics

JD Vance’s Typo-Filled Election Advice Gets Torched by Both Parties

LOSING STREAK

Democrats and Republicans alike are unhappy with Vance’s plan, which had a few spelling mistakes sprinkled in.

Georgina DiNardo
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: United States Vice President JD Vance speaks to the press during a news conference outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington D.C., United States on October 30, 2025.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

JD Vance was mocked by both sides of the aisle after he shared a typo-ridden to do list for Republicans on how to bounce back after their humiliating losses.

“I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states‚” Vance wrote on X after the GOP faced crushing defeats in gubernatorial, legislative and local races all over the U.S.

In an attempt to rally his dejected party, Vance shared a point-by-point to-do list to get the party back on track.

Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025.
Zohran Mamdani was declared the winner of the New York mayoral race just over 30 minutes after polls were closed. Angele Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Vance started his list by commending right-wing organization Turning Point USA and conservative activist Scott Presler for their work registering voters. However, Vance misspelled Presler’s first and last name, calling him “Scot Pressler.”

“I care about my fellow citizens--particularly young Americans--being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home,” Vance finished off his list. “If you care about those things too, let’s work together.”

The White House and representatives for Vance did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

In the replies and quotes to his post, critics from both sides of the aisle weighed in on what the vice president’s action items went wrong.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance leaves after attending the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon on the 28th day of the federal government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives remains out of session, with members in their districts, as Republican and Democratic leaders continue to blame each other for the continued federal government shutdown.
Vance's tweet came after MAGA figureheads melted down over the Democrats' victories on Nov. 4. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jon Favreau, a liberal commentator and former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, wrote a numbered list of his own. “Good luck turning them out without the only talented politician in your party on the ballot,” Favreau put as the number one point.

Van Lathan Jr., a journalist and podcaster, simply replied to Vance’s tweet with a bunch of laughing-crying face emojis.

On the other side, right wingers were also questioning Vance’s strategy.

Self-described conservative Christian blogger Jackie Chea disagreed with Vance’s approach to internal feuds, remarking that the Republican “infighting is tragic, but it isn’t stupid. Some things are worth fighting over, and the soul of your party is one of them.”

Another conservative X account wrote: “JD. You guys have to stop lying to us about the economy. Groceries are not cheaper, people are being laid off, manufacturing has not returned in any significant amount.”

Despite Vance’s assurances that there’s no need to panic, the MAGA world has been rocked by the Nov. 4 losses. Fox News host Brett Baier went as far as categorizing election numbers as “some dangerous things” on Wednesday morning.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former GOP presidential nominee, also blamed his parties priorities, saying on TikTok that Republicans “got our a--es handed to us” because the GOP focused on “identity politics” instead of prioritizing “affordability.”

It’s been a repeated call in the results post-mortem, with MAGA host Dr. Gina Loudon calling on Trump to “come home,” and focus on domestic issues. “People are feeling completely disabled economically,” she remarked.

It’s been an overall rough day for the vice president, even beyond the internet pile-on. Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, who was recently accused of potential voter fraud, lost the Cincinnati mayoral race by a landslide 56 points to Democrat Aftab Pureval. Vance has yet to comment on the loss.

Georgina DiNardo

Georgina DiNardo

Breaking News Intern

georgina.dinardo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now