Epstein Apologist Pals Around Trump Golf Course With RFK Jr.

Jeffrey Epstein apologist Lady Victoria Hervey has continued her move into MAGA’s upper circles by posing for a photo with a key Trump ally.

Hervey, 49, shared a photo with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. The pair is seen smiling side by side as they pose for the picture.

Another picture showed Hervey behind the wheel of a golf cart at the MAGA club, wearing high heels and laughing.

Hervey confirmed to the Daily Beast that she was at the Trump National Golf Club in D.C. in the photos. She added that the photo was taken at lunch on Sunday.

Lady Victoria Hervey posts photos on her Instagram Stories, including meeting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. screen grab

She has been filming a cameo in a new film by the politician’s eldest son, Bobby Kennedy III, being shot in Georgetown, Hervey added.

No further details were made available. Kennedy has yet to comment on his picture with Hervey. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Kennedy for comment.

Bobby Kennedy III, 41, worked on 2021’s Fear and Loathing in Aspen, featuring his father’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines.

While Hervey has made cameo appearances as herself in TV shows including Absolutely Fabulous and the U.K. version of Love Island, she also acted in Colin Hanks’ 2005 movie, Rx, playing a waitress.

The British socialite made a shock appearance at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, in a see-through, NSFW outfit.

Lady Victoria Hervey attends the "La Vie D'Une Femme" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France. Kate Green/Getty Images

Hervey has been posting MAGA-friendly content from Washington on her Instagram account over the last month, including photos with Speaker Mike Johnson and TV host Meghan McCain, and has attended Fox News parties.

She also posted a photo at Trump’s D.C. golf club last month, with a cap autographed by the president prominently placed next to her meal.

Hervey, who briefly dated former Prince Andrew in 1999, met late child sex offender Epstein through his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who invited her to stay at Epstein’s New York apartment.

Hervey was modeling in New York in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including posing with Melania Trump for a shoot in Town and Country Magazine in 1999, when Hervey was 23 and the future first lady was 29.

Lady Victoria Hervey with Ghislaine Maxwell and designer Shizue Nobuta in 2004. Frazer Harrison

Three months after Epstein died, in November 2019, Harvey spoke on Good Morning Britain, saying that she met Trump at a dinner hosted by Epstein and Maxwell.

The “intimate” dinner party also featured then-Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.

“I guess I was there to look pretty,” Hervey said, who did not specify a date but noted she was around 23 at the time, making it around 1999 or 2000.

“Everyone was very, very pally with him,” Hervey said of the dinner. “He was a very well-liked guy, you could see that you know there’s sort of the chemistry between him and all these other powerful people... there was a close bond, you could see that.”

Gemma Kidd, Tania Bryer And Lady Victoria Hervey with Prince Andrew in 2002. Dave Benett/Getty Images

She said Epstein was a “very charismatic man.”

Hervey said he would “walk into a room and people would take notice... with him and Ghislaine it was kind of like teamwork, he had the finance and she had the black book... and they were a great pair together and together they were sort of taking over the world.”

The Brit admitted her stay at Epstein’s apartment was cut short “because I just felt like I was being watched, like there were... hidden cameras.”

Last year, after one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide, Hervey reacted with a vile message on Instagram.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

In February this year, after the damning release of the Epstein files, Hervey told British talk radio network LBC that people who were not named in the documents were “losers.”

Claiming that Epstein knew “powerful” people, she said, “So, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, like, to be honest, if you are not in those files, it would be an insult because it would just mean you were a bit of a loser.”

When asked if she is named in the files, she said, “Of course I am.”

Kennedy, meanwhile, has been busy posting two videos this week featuring snakes, including one of him chasing two down at Dr. Mehmet Oz’s property, and another of him chasing a rattlesnake at his own house.