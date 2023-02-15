Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Unveil Matching Tattoos on Valentine’s Day

Read it at People
Jennifer Lopez revealed on Valentine’s Day that she and hubby Ben Affleck marked the occasion by getting complementary tattoos. The singer, 53, posted pictures of their ink on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Lopez’s design on her ribs contains the names “Jennifer” and “Ben” written on an infinity symbol intersected by an arrow, while Affleck’s comprises two crossed arrows and the initials “J” and “B.” “Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Lopez captioned the post, along with the hashtag #CommitmentIsSexy. She also shared images of the pair cuddling and kissing, including shots from their first relationship together in the early 2000s.