‘Jeopardy!’ Producer: ‘We Think We Know’ Who Leaked James Holzhauer’s Loss

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Harry Friedman has said the show will take “very, very, very appropriate” action against those responsible for leaking footage of James Holzhauer’s dramatic loss. Holzhauer was about $59,000 shy of beating Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings’ 2004 record of $2.5 million when a video of his demise was posted to YouTube. Friedman said they “can’t say at this point” who posted the footage, but added that “we think we know where and who and how.” “Somebody alerted us that they had seen it on YouTube. By the time we saw it, it already had 2,000 views,” Friedman said. The video quickly spread beyond YouTube, and out of producers’ control. “I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” Friedman said. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody.”