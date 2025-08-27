Jesse Watters Shouts at Guest in Fiery Fox News Interview

An interview between Fox News’ Jesse Watters and Democrat strategist Mike Nellis devolved into a shouting match on Tuesday night as Watters refused to let his guest speak without interruption.

Nellis, a former adviser on Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign who founded White Dudes for Harris, appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss President Donald Trump’s threats to send the National Guard into Chicago after doing the same in Washington D.C.

A resident of Chicago, Nellis told Watters, “Chicago has had the chance to vote for Donald Trump three times and he lost by 80% each of the three times he was on the ballot.”

He continued, arguing that the president’s efforts would be better focused elsewhere, telling Watters, “I think if Donald Trump wants to get involved heavily in issues somewhere else, he should go look at red states, because Donald Trump doesn’t have any urgency to deal with Louisiana, which is the murder capital of the United States, he doesn’t have anything to say about Oklahoma which has the worst schools in the nation, he doesn’t have anything to say about Arkansas which has the highest teen pregnancy rate...”

Watters then interrupted, telling Nellis, “Those are crime-ridden too, and if the mayor wants to invite Donald Trump and go in there...” As Nellis attempts to get a word in, Watters doubles down and begins shouting, “Chicago’s a little bigger than Baton Rouge, Mike. You live in Chicago, you should care!”

He went on to accuse Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson of not caring because he “doesn’t want any backup.”

Having deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington D.C., Donald Trump is looking to send troops into Chicago next. Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“They’re offering him more cops, more guards, and he says ‘No, more housing.‘ What the hell’s wrong with him?” Watters shouts. Nellis responded calmly, explaining that while he cares about crime in Chicago, he also cares about ensuring people feel safe, “and I’m not gonna feel safe in my city if, when I take my son to school, I have to drive by a tank.” Watters then interrupted and mocked him.

Reposting to a clip of the exchange on X, Nellis wrote, ”Seems I triggered @JesseBWatters a bit tonight.” In another post, he said, ”I told Donald Trump to stay the f--- out of Chicago and focus on the emergencies in Republican cities and states, and Jesse Watters did not like it.”

Seems I triggered @JesseBWatters a bit tonight https://t.co/TINjHJvhsf — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) August 27, 2025

Each of the cities Trump has considered sending the military to, or has already done so, are overwhelmingly Democratic: Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.