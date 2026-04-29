JFK’s Grandson Enlists Trump Enemy for First Campaign Ad

Political newcomer Jack Schlossberg has roped in top Donald Trump nemesis Nancy Pelosi to help boost his congressional credentials.

The grandson of John F. Kennedy has been endorsed by the former House speaker in his first paid ad campaign for his bid for New York’s 12th Congressional District ahead of the busy Democratic primary in June.

As noted by The New York Times, which first reported on the 30-second ad, the 33-year-old descendant of the Kennedy family dynasty using the 86-year-old California Democrat marks a shift in tactics for Schlossberg. Until now, he has painted himself as a fresh-faced alternative to older, more establishment figures in the crowded primary.

However, receiving backing from the still-influential Pelosi may go some way toward suggesting Schlossberg has political clout beyond his family heritage, despite his lack of experience.

Nancy Pelosi first met Jack Schlossberg several years ago. YouTube/Jack Schlossberg

“We are living in a time of great consequence. This moment calls for leaders who understand the stakes and how to deliver for the people they serve,” Pelosi said in the ad, set to be broadcast from Wednesday. “Jack Schlossberg is that kind of leader.”

“Jack Schlossberg is giving people something to believe in again. He gives people hope, and because of that, his candidacy will help Democrats across the country.”

Schlossberg is among several candidates hoping to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in the June primary. Other candidates include New York state assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, former Republican lawyer and prominent Trump critic George Conway, and public health expert Nina Schwalbe.

Alex Bores. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Human Rights Ca

Private polling suggests that Schlossberg—who has reported inherited assets ranging from $10 million to $32 million—holds a narrow lead in the crowded field.

Jack Schlossberg and his sister, Tatiana, presented Nancy Pelosi with the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2019. BRIAN SNYDER/Brian Snyder/Reuters

Speaking to the Times, Schlossberg said he turned to Pelosi for support because he still considers her “the backbone of our party.”

“She most importantly understands better than anyone how the House of Representatives works and what the Democratic Party needs right now,” he said.

Schlossberg added that his criticism that the Democratic Party is becoming too old does not apply to the 86-year-old Pelosi, and hopes voters see it that way, too.

“I put her in a category of her own,” he said. “She has magic that doesn’t age. It wins.”

Nancy Pelosi went viral for ripping up Donald Trump’s speech following the president’s State of the Union address in February 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Pelosi and the president have frequently clashed and exchanged insults over the years. This includes Trump calling her an “evil woman” when reacting to news that she would be retiring at the end of her current term in Congress.