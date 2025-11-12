Jack Schlossberg Reveals His Wacky Sleep and Fitness Habits

Jack Schlossberg has revealed his unusual lifestyle choices, from the way he goes to bed to his unique love of mayonnaise.

The 32-year-old social media personality and self-declared “silly goose” announced his run for Congress on Tuesday, and revealed more about his personal life in an interview with The New York Times the same day.

In the interview, Schlossberg shared the various careers he has pursued over the years before ultimately following the well-trodden family path, including working in Japan for an e-commerce company and at a distillery made famous by the movie Lost in Translation, working in a surf shop in Hawaii, writing opinion pieces for Vogue, and engaging in his sometimes “controversial” social media influencing.

Jack Schlossberg is the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“You know, my mom always said that. She said, ‘Jack, you’re a little different than the other guys.’ And she wasn’t wrong,” said the only grandson of the 35th president of the United States.

Beyond switching careers and trolling his cousin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Schlossberg also revealed questionable diet and fitness habits that seem to run in the family; including his cousin’s habit of working out in jeans and his grandfather’s fondness for soup.

When asked by the Times’ Maureen Dowd whether his “pump-up ritual” still includes Red Bull and listening to the band Creed, Schlossberg replied that it used to, but “now it’s Beethoven” and sometimes seltzer or coffee, since he’s “laying off the Red Bull.”

Part of his hobby and exercise routine includes paddling and taking ballet classes. “Here’s a kid who paddle boards in the Hudson, up and down, dodging traffic,” said David Letterman, who has been friends with Schlossberg’s family for years.

Since he’s not a fan of “sitting still” or “waiting” at restaurants, JFK’s grandson cooks his own meals, which he described as simple—like steak and eggs—or more unusual, such as mayonnaise straight from the jar, which he said he’d be happy eating, or “just about” a can of sardines a day.

“I don’t really party. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke,” Schlossberg said, claiming he has never been to a club and spends his nights on a bed made from two massage tables covered with shark-patterned sheets.

Jack Schlossberg has a "controversial" social media presence. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Plagued by back pain like his grandfather, Schlossberg has had two hip surgeries and keeps a skeleton wearing JFK’s brown fedora in his apartment to study anatomy.