Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York is about to get a lot more interesting, as a parade of Trumps—including the former president himself—are scheduled to make their way through a Manhattan courtroom to answer questions about alleged irregularities in financial statements filed by the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump Jr., the organization’s executive vice president, kicked off the legal festivities on Wednesday, where he essentially blamed everything on the family’s accountants.

“The fraudigal son was being grilled as part of the $250 million case against their business,” Jimmy Kimmel explained on Wednesday, before sharing a cringe-inducing clip of Don Jr. joking that he “should have worn makeup” while awkwardly waiting for the proceedings to begin.

“Here’s the thing about Don Jr.,” Kimmel noted. “What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma.”

When Junior’s testimony concludes, his brother Eric Trump will take the stand. “And then Trump will claim he’s never met either one of them,” says Kimmel.

Kimmel isn’t the only late-night host discussing Don Jr.’s performance. On Late Night, Seth Meyers explained the many reasons why the eldest Trump child could possibly make things worse for his dad—specifically if he chooses to be less than totally forthcoming with his answers, which could lead to him being treated as a hostile witness.

“It doesn’t help Don Jr. that he already comes off as a hostile witness,” said Meyers. “The man has no chill. I mean, just look at the way he stands. He’s got his chest puffed out like a guy at a bar saying the words ‘Step off.’ He looks like he just challenged a much bigger guy to a fight and now he’s waiting for his friends to hold him back.”

But if Meyers is right, the real trouble for Trump will come on Monday, when Ivanka Trump—whom Meyers described as “the only child Trump trusted to do actual business” on Tuesday—is scheduled to take the stand.