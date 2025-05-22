Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Awkward ‘Fox & Friends’ Flub Over George Wendt’s Death

In his Wednesday monologue, Jimmy Kimmel enjoyed the rare opportunity to deliver an inside scoop at Fox & Friends’ expense.

“This is an exclusive,“ Kimmel bragged. ”This is an e-mail I obtained from a source. Guillermo, I have sources now.”

Kimmel continued, “This was sent from a talent booker at Fox and Friends yesterday to the people who represented Kirstie Alley."

Kirstie Alley was most famous for playing Rebecca Howe on the hit ’80s sitcom Cheers. She starred alongside George Wendt, who passed away on Tuesday at 76 years old.

“The subject is, ‘Fox & Friends interview request for Kirstie Alley May 21st,’” Kimmel said, showing viewers the email.

“The names have been blurred to protect the stupid,” Kimmel said. He read from the email, “We would love to have Kirstie Alley on tomorrow morning’s show, May 21st.”

“George Wendt, who played Norm on Cheers, passed away yesterday, and they wanted to talk to Kirstie about it,” Kimmel explained.

“Sadly, Kirstie Alley is not available because she, too, passed away, three years ago,” Kimmel said. “Just like most of the viewers at Fox News.”

He added, “So, she’s sharing her thoughts with George in person.”

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel ripped into Trump’s recent press event with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where Trump accused Ramaphosa of allowing a “white genocide” to go on on within his country.

“There’s no genocide against white farmers in South Africa,” Kimmel replied. “That evidence Trump presented has been widely debunked. ... It’s all about as real as those MS-13 knuckle tattoos he was conveying.”

Kimmel joked, “Say what you want about Joe Biden being old; he never forced other world leaders to watch deep-fake videos posted by Meemaw on Facebook.”