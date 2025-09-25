Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump After His ‘Bad Ratings’ Rampage

Jimmy Kimmel had a ruthless response to President Trump’s latest Truth Social rant against him.

After Kimmel’s Tuesday episode, where he returned from his brief suspension with a defiant, emotional monologue, the president complained that Kimmel had no talent and that his ratings were “GONE.”

Kimmel on Wednesday night showed Trump’s post to his viewers and noted, “This was his big closer: ‘Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings.’”

Truth Social

Kimmel replied, “And [Trump] does know bad ratings. He has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had.”

He showed a few screenshots of Trump’s polling numbers, all of which showed a disapproval rating above 55%.

“So on behalf of all of us, welcome to the crappy ratings club, Mr. President,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also zeroed in on Trump’s apparent threat to sue ABC for bringing Kimmel’s show back. The president claimed that Kimmel “puts the network in trouble” and soon added, “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this.”

“You hear that? There’s the threat again,” said Kimmel. “This time, straight from FCC Biscuit’s mouth.”

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel continued, “You almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him, who try to clean up the messes. ... They go to all these lengths to say, ‘Oh, it wasn’t coercion. The president was just musing.’”

Kimmel joked that despite the Trump administration’s best efforts, Trump himself would always “blow their excuses to smithereens” with his social media posting.

The late-night host noted Trump’s claim that Kimmel’s show wasn’t pulled due to pressure from his FCC chairman Brendan Carr, but due instead to “the ratings.”