Jimmy Kimmel had a field day Wednesday when responding to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement that he was considering New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a possible running mate.

On Thursday, the late-night host set his comedic sights on the one-time Super Bowl MVP yet again following reports that, back in 2013, Rodgers allegedly voiced his belief that the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings were fake.

While Rodgers has forcibly denied the story, Kimmel doesn’t seem so sure he’s buying that. Especially given the QB’s past anti-vaxx position and his reported willingness to buy into conspiracy theories in the past.

“Pamela Brown of CNN is reporting that Rodgers confronted her personally after the school shooting at Sandy Hook,” Kimmel explained. “And he was complaining that the mainstream media was covering up a false flag operation—which is a disgusting thought to share, and a thought that at least one other person heard him share, too,” Kimmell added, noting a second, unidentified source who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity.

After taking a moment to lament the good old days, “when the conspiracy theorists were just guys who wanted to have sex with Bigfoot,” Kimmel decided to give Rodgers a taste of his own medicine.

While Kimmel shared a Thursday post from Rodgers on X, formerly Twitter, in which he stated that he did believe Sandy Hook was real, the host couldn’t help but notice that in his explanation Rodgers “never said he didn’t say it to somebody.” Which forced Kimmel’s hand.

While he prefaced his next statement by admitting “I hate to do this, because I’m not the conspiracy type,” Kimmel went on to share a little-known fact that the deep state won’t tell you: “Aaron Rodgers never played football,” said Kimmel, clearly being facetious. “He’s not a football player. He faked his entire career.”

Kimmel went much deeper into his purported conspiracy theory surrounding Rodgers, all of which was clearly untrue. But which Kimmel said was “more believable than what Aaron Rodgers told people happened at Sandy Hook.”