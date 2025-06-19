Jimmy Kimmel Has Major Problem With Stephen Miller’s ‘Weird’ New Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel has mockingly come to the defense of an unlikely Trump loyalist: White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“There’s reportedly been infighting at the White House‚” Kimmel said in his Wednesday monologue. He added, quoting from biographer Michael Wolff’s new book about Trump, “The president secretly calls him ‘Weird Stephen.’”

“Which is very unfair,” said Kimmel with mock indignation. “I mean, first of all, he’s as loyal and hateful a soldier as they come.” ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmel continued, “And second, does this guy seem weird to you?”

He showed a March clip of Miller trying to make fun of Saturday Night Live, but saying the name of the show in such a strange way that it distracted from his whole point.

Kimmel abandoned his sympathy for Miller and noted, “It’s like his parents taught him to speak by locking him in a room with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective on VHS."

Kimmel briefly went back to pretending to take Miller’s side, joking, “I mean, listen, the president walks in on a guy masturbating with sandpaper one time. Suddenly he’s Weird Stephen?”

“You know how weird you have to be to earn the nickname ‘Weird’ in the same office as Elon Musk?” Kimmel argued. He shared a recent X post from Musk, which showed he’s now clean of any of the drugs he’s been accused of taking.

Kimmel joked about Musk, “He tested negative for everything, including benzodiazepines, buprenorphine, meperidine, zolpidems, and carisoprodol, which also happen to be the names of his five youngest children.”

When pressed by The Daily Beast podcast host Joanna Coles on why Miller earned the nickname, Wolff explained, “He doesn’t make eye contact. And then he talks to you in this monotone voice, and it feels very revvy, you know, the engine of his voice keeps going, and you kind of step back.”

Kimmel noted that Stephen Miller wasn’t the only one in the Trump administration with a nickname from Trump.

“Because she likes to wear these cute hate-themed outfits, Kristi Noem is known as Ice Barbie,” Kimmel said. Noem has long been a source of mockery on Kimmel’s show, ever since she bragged about killing her own dog in her 2024 memoir.

Kimmel also covered how Noem had been rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, reportedly for an allergic reaction she had.