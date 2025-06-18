Jimmy Kimmel Knows Why Donald Trump Blew Up at World Leader

Jimmy Kimmel thinks he’s found the real reason behind President Trump’s recent Truth Social post trashing French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron told the press Monday that Trump left the G7 summit to help negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Late that night, Trump ripped Macron on Truth Social for being “publicity seeking” and for “always” getting things wrong.

Kimmel suggested the "real reason" Trump was writing this about Macron: it was all in response to a viral moment at the G7 summit between Macron and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

“Watch here,” Kimmel said, showing a clip of Macron talking secretively to Meloni. Meloni then rolled her eyes, in a gesture some have suggested must have been at Trump’s expense.

“Look at that,” Kimmel marveled. “That had to be about him, right?”

Giorgia Meloni finds it hard to keep her emotions under wraps. Screengrab/Fox News

Kimmel also ripped the part of Trump’s post that read, “If they [Iran] want to talk, they know where to reach me.”

“That’s right,“ Kimmel said. ”If Iran wants to reach Trump, all they have to do is give him a $400 million plane, and he will talk to them all they want."

Continuing his coverage on Trump’s confusing response so far to the Iran/Israel conflict, Kimmel said, “Trump spent the afternoon guzzling Diet Cokes in the Situation Room trying to figure this out.”

Kimmel joked, “He’s in a tough spot, because the American military right now is busy guarding all the Waymos here in downtown L.A.”

Kimmel zeroed in on Trump’s supposed bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“A couple of days ago, Trump suggested that his buddy Vlad Putin broker the ceasefire in the Middle East, which is a great idea,” Kimmel joked. “You know the guy who won’t agree to a ceasefire? Let’s have him work on the ceasefire.”