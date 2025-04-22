Jimmy Kimmel Mocks JD Vance’s Worthless ‘Prayers’ After Pope Dies

Jimmy Kimmel thinks the saddest part of Pope Francis’ death Monday morning is that the man had to spend his last day on Earth with Vice President JD Vance.

“Oh man, what a way to go, huh?” Kimmel said in his Monday monologue. “I mean, ‘Holy Father, do you have any last wishes?’ ‘Not this! Not a meet and greet with Vice President Maybelline. No thank you.‘"

Kimmel read a post on X from Vance shortly after the meeting, where the Vice President wrote, “I pray for [Pope Francis’] good health.”

“So, now we know JD Vance is bad at praying, too,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel brought up the topic again later in his monologue, in response to a clip of President Trump telling Americans to “enjoy your lives” during an Easter event.

Kimmel replied, “That’s right: ‘Enjoy your lives, or I’ll send JD Vance to meet you and end them.’”

He was alluding to the viral joke that Vance is responsible for the Pope’s death. Right-wing pundits have joked about it as a way to further criticize what they see as Pope Francis’ “woke” views.

Pundits on the left, meanwhile, have gotten in on the joke to point out the apparent hollowness of Vance’s recent statements. One of Pope Francis’ final acts was to rebuke the Trump administration’s stance on migrants, something Vance’s post on X doesn’t mention.

Kimmel also spent the latter part of his monologue ripping into Pete Hegseth. He showed a clip of the Defense Secretary berating reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll, denying a New York Times report that he shared government war plans with his wife and brother.

“Those were his kids standing on his side,” Kimmel noted about the clip. “That’s the most interesting part of this.”

“Can you imagine if he ever tries to take their phones away as punishment for something?” Kimmel joked. “‘Wait, hold on, Dad. Let me see if I have this straight. You’re taking my phone away from me?’ File that one away, boys."