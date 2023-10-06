Jimmy Kimmel Piles on ‘Sexual Predator’ Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) clearly knew that his fellow Republicans would come for him after leading the charge to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House. But he might not have guessed just how far below the belt they’d be willing to hit.

While Jimmy Kimmel is loving every second of all the Gaetz hate, he has a feeling that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “must be glowing right now,” as it’s not often that he has successfully managed to lend out the title of “most hated man in congress.”

While Kimmel believes that the GOP’s threats to remove Gaetz from his seat are futile—because “unfortunately you can never really get rid of Matt Gaetz, you can only suppress him temporarily with Valtrex”—he sure loves watching these lawmakers “throw it all at the wall.”

While speaking with CNN on Wednesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) disclosed rumors circulating around Congress that the 41-year-old Florida Man would regularly whip out his phone on the House floor to show videos and photos of the women he had had sex with.

“He’d brag about how he had crushed ED medicine and chased it with an energy drink so he could go all night,” Mullin explained.

Gaetz has consistently denied allegations that he was part of a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. While the DOJ did not file charges, a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged sexual misconduct has been revived involving allegations of sexual misconduct, taking bribes, drug use and campaign finance violations.

Marc Short, McCarthy’s former chief of staff, went even lower by rolling his eyes at the idea that Gaetz got into politics to be a “fiscal crusader,” noting: “It’s more likely he came here for the teenage interns on Capitol Hill, to be honest.”

Kimmel described the moment as Republicans “feeding on themselves. It’s like Alien vs. Sexual Predator,” he said.