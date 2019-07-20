CHEAT SHEET
Biden Doubles Down That President Trump is ‘More George Wallace Than George Washington’
Former Vice President Joe Biden compared President Trump to George Wallace, a prominent supporter of racial segregation, while campaigning Friday. Biden told a crowd in California that Trump is “more George Wallace than George Washington,” echoing a very similar statement he made campaigning for the midterm elections in October 2018. “No president has ever led by fear. Not Lincoln. Not Roosevelt. Not Kennedy. Not Reagan,” Biden said in 2018. “This president is more like George Wallace than George Washington!” Wallace, who was known for his white supremacist views, served as Alabama’s governor for 20 years. Biden’s comment came days after Trump ignited a national debate when he tweeted that four congresswomen “should go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”