Joe Biden’s Doctor Says President Is ‘Healthy, Vigorous’ at 80
CLEARED FOR DUTY
Joe Biden is “healthy” and “vigorous” at 80, according to his doctor, who released an update on the U.S. President’s health Thursday. Biden, who is the oldest sitting U.S. president in American history, is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency,” concluded Dr. Kevin O’Connor after a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Despite the need for a biopsy of a small lesion on Biden’s chest, all other examinations on the president’s upper body were normal, including his head, ears and throat. A neurological examination also found no evidence of stroke or Parkinson’s. The results of the biopsy are still pending, according to CNN. The physical comes as debate surrounding politicians over 75 heats up, with Nikki Haley calling for “mandatory mental competency tests” for older lawmakers. Biden told PBS NewsHour earlier this month: “I’m a great respecter of fate. I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job. So we’ll see.”