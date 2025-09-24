Joe Rogan Goes Full Tin Foil Hat Over Charlie Kirk Shooting

Right-wing podcaster Joe Rogan torched the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing—calling the official account “horses--t” while hinting at a cover-up.

Authorities have repeatedly urged patience as they probe the fatal shooting of the conservative activist, while warning against filling gaps with online fiction.

But that didn’t stop Rogan from questioning a series of events that he says unfolded on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University to his millions of followers.

Rogan has ignored appeals from the authorities not to speculate over the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Mark J. Rebilas/Via Reuters

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan rattled through a list of what he described as “weird” claims.

They included a potential “decoy” who “took his pants down,” a WWI-era rifle with no serial number, and whether alleged shooter Tyler Robinson was “even the guy.”

“Maybe he’s a patsy,” Rogan said, with zero proof.

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Utah State Courts/Via Reuters

He added, “They said that he took [the gun] apart and put it back together again. Do you know how much time it would take to... disassemble a rifle so that you can get it in a backpack? Shut the f--k up.

“I wish I was a cop, I’d sit in the room like, this story is horses--t. None of these things make any sense to me.”

Facts established by prosecutors undercut much of Rogan’s questions. Per the Salt Lake Tribune, investigators recovered a Mauser Model 98 .30-06 bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel near the scene.

Surveillance shows a suspect prone on a UVU rooftop, then jumping off and fleeing. Texts attributed to Robinson have described it as “grandpa’s gun” and he fretted over whether it had a serial number.

Kirk, moments before he was killed on Sept. 10. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribu/Via Reuters

As for the weapon’s age and traceability, officials and court filings identify it as a WWI-era rifle—older than federal serial-number mandates—consistent with prosecutors’ account that it came via Robinson’s grandfather.

The potential “decoy” Rogan referred to was an “older” man who claimed responsibility moments after the shooting.

Police say a 71-year-old, George Zinn, falsely confessed on campus and was later hit with obstruction and other charges. Separate filings show he also faces child-porn counts.

Investigators, meanwhile, cite surveillance, the rifle recovery, and digital evidence—including messages and reported DNA on the gun’s trigger—in support of the case against Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder as prosecutors seek the death penalty.