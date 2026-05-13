Joe Rogan Shares Vivid Account of Trump, 79, Dying

Donald Trump’s podcaster friend Joe Rogan has raised eyebrows by describing what he thinks would happen if the 79-year-old president were to suddenly die.

While discussing how the president’s war on Iran has created a global oil nightmare, Rogan, 58, and his guest, former MMA fighter and fellow podcaster Brendan Schaub, theorized what it could look like if the president were “no longer around.”

“Even though the U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer, companies can sell oil on the global market to whoever pays the highest price, so high world prices still translate to high domestic gas prices,” the MAGA-friendly yet “politically homeless” podcaster said. “Hey, Mr. President, please fix that.”

“I don’t know if he can do that. They’ll kill him,” Rogan continued. “They tried to kill him three times already.

Rogan, whose last-minute endorsement of Trump boosted his win over Kamala Harris, has become iffy about the president throughout his second administration. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“You try and f--k with that oil money? Then, all of a sudden, President JD is crying on TV, ‘I’m gonna miss—I’m gonna miss Donald,’” he added. “‘He was a great mentor to me, and though I didn’t always agree with everything he said, and I wish he didn’t post that picture of him as Jesus. I...’”

“Dude, what the f--k are you doing?” Schaub, 43, said, laughing.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Rogan’s remarks.

Trump apparently wrote a note addressed to Vance inside the Resolute Desk in case he bites the dust. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rogan’s imagined death of Trump follows an uproar over Jimmy Kimmel’s “expectant widow” joke in the days before the chaotic White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting late last month. The late-night host’s comment prompted severe backlash from the president’s MAGA base.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” First Lady Melania Trump said. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America."

Melania Trump called out Kimmel in a scathing statement. First Lady of the United States on X

Ahead of Trump’s visit to China on Wednesday, White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka revealed on The New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast that the president does have a contingency plan in place in case of his death while in office.

Gorka said Trump left Vice President JD Vance a written note inside the Resolute Desk containing instructions for how to handle the aftermath.

“So that is the language of power that nations like China, Iran, and Russia understand,” Gorka said. “We have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols.”