Former NFL Star Charged With Strangling Son’s Boyfriend
A former NFL player was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his son and his son’s boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit. Joe Staysniak, 56, has been charged with two counts of battery resulting in bodily harm and one count of strangulation over the incident outside his home in Indiana on Monday night. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman allegedly pulled his son and his son’s boyfriend out of a car outside the home and hit them both, also pulling out a gun during the incident, according to the affidavit. The boyfriend also accused Staysniak of grabbing the hood of his jacket which strangled him. Court documents claim Staysniak saw his son “in his underwear” in the car and that the ex-athlete ordered the boyfriend “to never return to his property.” Staysniak’s attorney, Guy A. Relford, said in a news release that Staysniak “did arm himself with a handgun” during the incident, but that “we are completely confident that Joe’s actions will be conclusively determined to be legal and justified under the circumstances.”