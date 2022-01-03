Vaccinated Chicago Police Union Boss Says He Has COVID, Slams Vaccine
The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police said he tested positive for COVID-19, making the announcement via a video message in which he added that the vaccine was “a COVID treatment at best.” John Catanzara, who is leading the city’s largest police union in a battle against Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for officers, has been vaccinated, according to the Chicago Tribune. But in his five-minute YouTube announcement, he derided the jab’s efficacy. “This vaccine is not a vaccine,” he claimed. “It is a COVID treatment at best. Far too many people who are vaccinated are getting the virus for it to be called a vaccine. That needs to stop. All we can do is continue to distance a little better, wash your hands more, and be a little smarter about how you interact with other people.” He said he “apparently” caught the virus on Thursday last week and said his symptoms were mild and “subsiding.” Five Chicago police officers have died of complications related to COVID-19, according to the Tribune.