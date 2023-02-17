John Fetterman Will Spend a ‘Few Weeks’ at Hospital for Depression Treatment
TIME AWAY
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) will be out for a “few weeks” while he seeks care for clinical depression at a Maryland hospital, a senior aide told NBC News on Friday. The aide said doctors are working to determine what medicine—and dosage—will best suit the senator. Fetterman has struggled in “adjusting to his new reality” and “has wrestled with questions about his self-worth” since he suffered a stroke—a common precursor to depression—last year, NBC reported, citing the aide. Fetterman admitted himself into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday evening, with his chief of staff saying in a statement on Thursday that he’ll “soon be back to himself.” The aide reportedly said Fetterman’s condition has not compromised his ability to “do the job” going forward, and that he’ll return to work once his mental health is taken care of.