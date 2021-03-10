Johnny Damon Touts His Trump Support in Wild Florida DUI Arrest Video

It’s only a few minutes long, but the newly released DUI arrest video of former Yankees star Johnny Damon sure packs a lot in. The clip, first posted by TMZ, shows Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, after they were pulled over in the early hours of Feb. 19 in Windermere, Florida. Damon is very clearly slurring his words at the start of the video, and things immediately take a turn for the worse when he steps out of his car. He gets into a scuffle with cops, and even brings up his support support for former President Donald Trump and Blues Lives Matter. Apparently trying to win over the police officer, Damon said: “Hey, bro, I’m a good fucking guy. I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter.” He also adds: “Believe me, I am Blue Lives Matter... What are you doing right now? We are all for cops. Guys, we are all for cops.” He pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge last month—though a police report is said to have showed his blood-alcohol level at nearly four times the legal limit.
