Johnny Depp Reaches Settlement in ‘City of Lies’ Assault Suit Ahead of Trial
To the disappointment of TikTok weirdos everywhere, Johnny Depp will not be heading back to court this month. Fresh off his defamation victory against Amber Heard last month, the 59-year-old has quietly settled a separate lawsuit just two weeks before a trial was set to begin. The assault suit, brought by location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks in 2018, accused Depp of punching him on the set of City of Lies. Brooks said in his filing that Depp, who allegedly had alcohol on his breath, became enraged after the location manager told him they had to stop shooting for the night. “Who the fuck are you?” Depp bellowed, the suit claimed. “You have no right to tell me what to do!” In a Monday court filing, Brooks’ lawyer wrote that a settlement agreement had been reached “after weeks of behind-the-scenes talks” between Depp’s and Brooks’ respective teams, according to Deadline. No terms were disclosed. Depp, aforementioned weirdos will be delighted to hear, was represented in the matter by Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who secured him his $10 million verdict in the fight against Heard.