Jon Stewart Mocks Trump’s ‘Front Butt’ After ‘Absurd’ Physical

Jon Stewart mocked Donald Trump’s “front butt” as he tore apart the president’s “excellent” health report, citing it as further proof of the United States’ slide into authoritarianism.

In a segment titled “How Authoritarian Are We?” the Daily Show host said one of the calling cards of a totalitarian regime is the ability to suspend reality and force that view of the world onto the population. He expressed disbelief over claims that the president was in “excellent health” and was “fully fit” to be commander-in-chief.

“No. I’m gonna say no to either of those numbers,” Stewart said incredulously after watching a clip stating that Trump was 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds.

“I don’t wanna be that guy but… he has a front butt,” Stewart added to rapturous laughter from the audience. “I mean, it’s fine, you can have it, but what’s with ‘He was forged by Hephaestus?’ No!”

Stewart also expressed doubt over the president’s cognitive test, which the medical report claims he scored a perfect 30 out 30 on.

At 78, Trump is the oldest president ever to assume office, and he faced numerous accusations of cognitive decline on the campaign trail last year.

Speaking to a reporter, Trump said: “I took a cognitive test, and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

When asked to elaborate on the test, and whether it was carried out by a man, woman, or computer, the president dodged the question. “I think it’s a pretty well-known test,” he added. “Whatever it was, I got every one, I got it all right.”

Reacting to the clip, Stewart mocked the president’s response and said, “It’s all bulls--t.”

“I took a cognitive test about my memory. ‘What was it?’ It was a test.”

Trump’s physical was carried out by White House physician Sean Barbabella, who said the president had a “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” and that his “active lifestyle” of playing golf contributed to his general wellness.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Health of State,” Barbabella’s report concluded, noting that the president had undergone a colonoscopy in 2024 and had previously contracted COVID-19.