Jon Stewart Predicts How Trump’s Self-Made Epstein Mess Will End

Jon Stewart knows how MAGA’s infighting over the Epstein files will end, he said Thursday, “I will guarantee you.”

On his Weekly Show podcast, Stewart took a moment to marvel at the “surreal experience watching this administration in this moment” before predicting that Trump will “fire Pam Bondi” before this thing is over. That would be the next logical step per Trump’s pattern of behavior, he said, as his attorney general’s messaging about the case goes against “the kinetic energy of conspiracy” that drew Trump power.

“It is so f---ing bananas to watch them now try and defuse this bomb that they planted,” Stewart said. Trump “rode the power of, quote unquote, the secret knowledge, to light up his audiences, to drive them mad with injustice and how they were going to fight it. There was this deep state and they all knew about it. And there was a liberal conspiracy, and there were children involved… it’s the glue that holds the MAGA moment much more than I think patriotism does. It’s the glue of secret knowledge of unknown forces that work against you to cause your life.”

Pam Bondi has been facing backlash after the FBI and DOJ revealed that an Epstein client list doesn't actually exist. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bondi saying Epstein’s files and client list “were on a desk and then they weren’t on the desk” makes her the natural next target, he added. Not to mention, “They had security camera footage from the prison, but there’s a minute missing from 11:59 p.m. to midnight. And that minute, man, you can fit—how many conspiracies can you fit on the head of a minute?” he said, echoing conservative commentator Megyn Kelly’s prediction that Bondi’s “days are numbered” as Trump’s AG over the confusion.

Trump’s personal lawyer-turned-cabinet member is hanging on to her job by a thread as MAGA figures scapegoat her over the closing of the case. Trump’s supporters on social media are calling for her to be fired for “lying to the American people.” Kelly accused Bondi of “humiliating” his “most loyal” supporters by purporting to have declassified widely disseminated information about the case and handing it to right-wing influencers to pose with.

Stewart said he doesn’t see where Bondi goes from here except out of the administration, though it remains to be seen if the president will turn on her along with his base. Notably, he praised FBI’s Kash Patel and Dan Bongino in a social media post on Tuesday, and left Bondi out.

“Watching Pam Bondi have to go, ‘You know, I, yeah, no, listen, I get it. The minute is missing. But it turns out there’s a very simple explanation… so it’s not the sinister motives that everybody thought it was.’ I’m sure that will take all the air out of this conspiracy,” Stewart added sarcastically as he predicted Trump’s next move.

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“It’s ‘fire Pam Bondi.’ It’s not, fire the guy who’s in all the pictures with Epstein and who said, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna release the files because there’s a lot of phony stuff in there,’” he said, referring to Trump’s comments to a Fox News podcast on the 2024 campaign trail. “And we all know the definition of phony when it comes to Donald Trump.”