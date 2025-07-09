‘Daily Show’ Takes on Missing Minute in Jeffrey Epstein Prison Video

Ronny Chieng remained baffled by video footage outside of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell on the same day Attorney General Pam Bondi provided an official explanation for a missing minute that had conspiracies swirling.

The footage, released by the Department of Justice on Monday, was intended to squash conspiracy theories around Epstein’s death, but the 61-second gap in the footage only raised more questions.

“What is going on here?!” Chieng asked. “Why would they edit out 61 seconds?”

“Was Epstein listening to a Beatles song and the government couldn’t get the rights to it?” he joked.

Chieng’s outraged reaction to the missing time gap came right after he’d jokingly praised the Trump administration for releasing nearly 11 hours of prison security footage.

“Finally, some transparency from this administration. Conclusive evidence that leaves no room for debate,” Chieng said, before the news clip revealing the missing minute left him facepalming in frustration.

Chieng mocked Attorney General Pam Bondi for apparently backtracking on revealing the Epstein list to the public. In a February interview she claimed she had the list on her desk and was reading it over; now she’s claiming there is no list at all.

“The f---ing Attorney General of the United States said the client list was on her desk,” Chieng said. “Let me guess, your desk also hung itself?”

Pam Bondi addressed the missing minute of footage at a press conference Tuesday, claiming, “What we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video. … So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."

She continued, “So we’re looking for that video to release that as well, to show that a minute is missing every night. And that’s it on Epstein.”

Bondi also addressed the renewed backlash to her February Fox News interview where she seemingly claimed to have had the Epstein client list on her desk: