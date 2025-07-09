Roseanne Barr has joined the MAGA revolution against President Donald Trump’s attempts to put the “Epstein files” to rest.

The 72-year-old took to X Tuesday to share what she thought about the president avoiding questions related to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list,” dubbed the “Epstein files.”

“Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room,” she wrote.

“I have slowly walked away from social media because it’s obviously just a brainwashing machine, but between Epstein, Nazis and Texas floods it’s hard to stay quiet,” Barr added in a separate post. “The best thing you can do is spread love and then leave.”

“Don’t come here to argue with evil people. It’s not good for anyone with a soul. Let the Nazis have their social clubs. We have family, life and love,” she said.

MAGA has been up in arms since Monday when the FBI and Department of Justice revealed in a memo that Epstein’s so-called client list doesn’t actually exist, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi saying that she received it back in February.

The memo stated that there was “no credible evidence” that “Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and also confirmed that the late financier had committed suicide in 2019, shutting down any conspiracies around his death.

Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein Files during a Cabinet meeting. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump added fuel to the fire during his Cabinet meeting Tuesday by lashing out at a reporter for asking Bondi a question about the Epstein files.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” the president said.

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this when we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” he said. “It just seems like a desecration.”

Bondi ended up answering the question, saying that the administration “released the video showing definitively, the video was not conclusive but the evidence prior to it was, showing he committed suicide.”

Pam Bondi has been facing backlash after the FBI and DOJ revealed that an Epstein client list doesn't actually exist. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“And that’s it on Epstein,” she concluded.

Other MAGA loyalists like Barr have also begun showing their frustration at the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Tucker Carlson voiced his outrage at the recent developments regarding the client list Tuesday, saying that the administration is “playing with fire.”

“How can you say that thousands of children were raped, but I’m not going to find out who raped them? How can you say that? They said that!” he said on his podcast.

“This is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Carlson continued. “And I just think it’s very dangerous to play around with this stuff.”

Tucker Carlson said the Trump administration was "playing with fire" with their handling of the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I don’t want a revolution, but if you wanted a revolution this is how you would act,” he asserted.

MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer also accused Bondi of hiding the truth about the Epstein files Monday.

“Who releases a statement about the Epstein files on the Sunday night of 4th of July weekend? Someone who doesn’t want you paying attention,” she said.

The president’s former right hand man, Elon Musk, added on Tuesday: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

At the start of June, the Tesla CEO accused Trump in a now-deleted X post of being in the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” he wrote.

Elon Musk’s post that accused President Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files on Thursday. Elon Musk/X