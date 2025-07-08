Tucker Carlson isn’t buying the Department of Justice’s insistence that there’s nothing buried in its files on Jeffrey Epstein—and suggested a far more nefarious cover-up that explains its claims.

Carlson said on his podcast Tuesday that it was “obvious” Attorney General Pam Bondi was “covering up crimes” by not disclosing the fabled “client list” Bondi said in February was sitting on her desk.

The DOJ said in a memo on Sunday that no such client list exists and affirmed the 2019 declaration that Epstein died by suicide, prompting a MAGA media meltdown and accusations of a broader cover-up.

But the former Fox News host mused about the “real” reasons why, including the possibility that the government was protecting Trump from being named in the documents. “I don’t think he’s that guy, actually,” Carlson said. “I don’t think he likes creepy sex stuff.”

Elon Musk claimed in a since-deleted X post last month that Trump was in the “Epstein files,” though he later admitted he went “too far.” Trump has denied any illegal connections to Epstein.

Carlson then shared his more nefarious claim: The U.S. was protecting its intelligence agencies from being revealed, as well as Israel’s spy arm.

MAGA Media has gone after Attorney General Pam Bondi over the DOJ's announcement that there was no "Epstein client list." Anadolu/Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty

“The only other explanation that I can think of, again, maybe you’ve got another, is that intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli, and they’re being protected,” Carlson said. “I think that seems like the most obvious.”

Carlson’s guest, Breaking Points host Sagaar Enjeti, agreed, pointing to a 2021 BuzzFeed News article that revealed how federal prosecutors repeatedly chose not to prosecute CIA officers it suspected committed child sex crimes.

“There have been multiple documented cases of pedophilia inside of the CIA perpetrated by CIA officers,” Enjeti said. “This was a BuzzFeed News piece years back where the CIA specifically did not want to prosecute those individuals in federal court for fear that they would reveal sources and methods if they were pulled into open court and they basically just made it go away.”

President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter for asking about Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia told BuzzFeed News at the time that a person’s employer does not factor into whether it decides to prosecute someone.

“The only time they actually prosecuted somebody for child pornography was whenever he’d already been prosecuted for mishandling classified information,” Enjeti said.

Carlson riffed off Enjeti’s remarks with a laugh: “Well, when they want to crush you, they put kiddie porn on your computer. It’s why I don’t have a computer!”