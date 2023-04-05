Jordan Klepper Confronts George Santos Outside Trump Circus

Lower Manhattan was the place to be on Tuesday, as journalists, politicians, confused tourists and Trump supporters and haters converged outside the courthouse where Donald Trump was officially arrested, charged, and arraigned on 34 felony charges. The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was in the midst of the madness with just one thing on his to-do list: Get George Santos to talk about his volleyball career.

Klepper sat down with fellow correspondent—and this week’s guest host—Roy Wood Jr. to recount the details of his morning, which he described as “a shitshow—and I got a front seat to take a big ol’ whiff.”

While Klepper’s original goal in crashing the courthouse mayhem was to “watch Trump’s historic arrest and the surrounding media circus,” he was quickly distracted by one major clown: New York congressman George Santos. Because “if anybody can get Donald Trump off today, it’s America’s lead defense attorney, George Santos.”

Klepper, desperate to figure out why Santos was there in the first place, asked what seemed like a fairly reasonable question: “Are you finally bringing legitimacy to this process?” When the congressman opted to ignore him, Klepper’s line of questioning became more pointed when he demanded that Santos “talk to us about your volleyball career.”

When that didn’t work, Klepper took a shot in the dark: “Have you recently gotten a law degree? Is that why you’re here?” Yet that, too, elicited no response. Which is when Klepper had to whip out the big guns and ask: “As first president of the United States, do you feel that you can actually handle the jurisprudence?”

For now, the answers to those questions—and undoubtedly many more—remain unanswered.

