Jordan Klepper Roasts Trump for Going ‘Full Messy B***h’ Over Epstein

Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper ripped into President Trump’s repeated failed attempts to move on from the Epstein scandal, accusing him of going “full messy b---h” on his supporters.

Trump has been melting down in increasingly spectacular ways as his administration’s handling of the Epstein case tears his MAGA base apart, with even some of his biggest supporters enraged over the issue.

Reacting to a clip of the president claiming Epstein was “never a big factor in terms of life,” Klepper said: “You don’t have to like Epstein, but he clearly was a big factor in terms of life. He’s America’s most famous sex criminal, which is quite a competitive category.”

“This really highlights Trump’s dilemma,” Klepper added. “He’s desperate to tamp down the drama, but his entire career has only taught him to heighten the drama. You can’t spend your whole life as the messy b---h from a reality show and then suddenly say: ‘Can we have some decorum here, please?’ Because this does not sound like Donald Trump.”

Elsewhere in his comments to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, Trump had claimed the continued interest in the Epstein case was “boring.”

“It’s boring!” Klepper said with mock incredulity. “What’s interesting about a global pedophile sex ring that involves the richest people in the world, that I might be covering up my own involvement in? Snooze alert! Anyway, who wants to hear about my copper tariffs? That’s juicy!”

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Tensions flared further this week as MAGA figures called for a “special counsel” to investigate the Epstein case—with some floating disgraced former congressman Matt Gaetz, who has himself been accused of sexual misconduct, at the helm.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case has threatened to snowball into an even bigger political crisis, after her clash with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino last week over the files resulted in Bongino not showing up to work on Friday as reports suggested he was considering whether or not to stay in the job.

“This is a shocking turn of events for Donald Trump. His own sycophants are breaking ranks with him. And even worse, they are demanding accountability,” Klepper said.

Trump with Melania, Jeffrey Epstein, and Epstein’s accomplice at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“And this special counsel thing might have been the last straw, because by this morning, Trump had absolutely lost it on his supporters,” he added, referring to a Truth Social post in which the president raged: “My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls--t’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”