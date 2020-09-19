He Stabbed His Mother 70 Times—Then Went After Granny: Cops

CHEAT SHEET
Arguing that a man charged with killing his mother and attacking his grandmother should stay behind bars, Tennessee authorities revealed that the dead woman was stabbed at least 70 times. John Carr is charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty in connection with the Sept. 2 attack. In a motion asking for no bond, prosecutors said Carr knifed his mother, Pam Carr, in her bedroom. His grandmother, Anna Faye Matthews, heard her screams and ran to help—only to be slashed by the suspect, prosecutors said. Carr fled to Michigan, but was captured within two days. His remaining family have forgiven him, saying he is “no monster,” and needs help.