Texas Man Killed Cousin and Aunt Then Set House on Fire, Police Say
CRUEL
Firefighters responded to a San Antonio house fire on July 7, an affidavit says, but it wasn’t until after the fire was put out that they made a horrific discovery: two people dead inside from gunshot wounds. Surveillance video given to investigators by a neighbor showed three suspects leaving the home after setting it ablaze. Then on Wednesday the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced they’d captured two men in relation to the case—Juan Antonio Reyes, 24, and a friend John Bishop Torres. A police affidavit alleges the men killed Reyes’ cousin and aunt. Reyes’ mother allegedly told police that she tried to drop him and Torres at his aunt’s house but the aunt refused to have them because they had been drinking. Instead, the mother dropped them off at a nearby McDonalds. It’s not clear what led to the shooting, but both Reyes and Torres were charged and posted $500,000 bail each.