Jubilant New York City Crowds Cheer Postal Workers for Delivering Votes

Read it at Twitter
Crowds in New York City celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory in the presidential election Saturday also cheered for unexpected passersby: postal service workers. Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump had sought to undermine confidence in mail-in voting both in policy—by attempting to withhold funding from the USPS—and in speeches—by repeatedly claiming that widespread fraud plagued mail-in voting, showing no proof. Despite Trump’s moves against the USPS, Americans voted by mail in unprecedented numbers in the presidential election.